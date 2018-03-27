Report: NFL used new catch rule in Super Bowl replay decisions

Posted by Charean Williams on March 27, 2018, 7:14 PM EDT
NFL owners didn’t vote on a new catch rule until Tuesday when it passed unanimously. But, according to ESPN, the league applied the new rule — even though it wasn’t a rule then — in Super Bowl LII.

ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio said a conversation with Al Riveron, the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating, indicated it was “clear” the rule already was in place for replay rulings on touchdown catches by Zach Ertz and Corey Clement.

“They were basically legislating on the fly during the Super Bowl,” Paolantoio said on NFL Live, via a transcript from NESN.

Chris Mortensen agreed with Paolantonio, saying, “I will still maintain, as I said [Monday], that we saw this rule in action during the Super Bowl when the Eagles played the Patriots.”

The Eagles benefited from both rulings, with replay upholding the touchdowns. Ertz’s 11-yard score came with 2:21 left.

20 responses to “Report: NFL used new catch rule in Super Bowl replay decisions

  3. Expect plenty more rule changes……the Patriots lost the super bowl and the refs need more fire power.

  6. translation? goodell cheated the pats. again

    i can tell you right now, if that was a pats’ rb in the back of that end zone, it’s an incomplete pass ruling

    it’s just that simple

    lawyers like grey areas to be able to lie, cheat and steal

    the previous and better rule was very black and white and easy to rule

    fire goodell for cheating

  7. jam11163 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 7:17 pm
    And both calls were right. Td Eagles.

    false. both announcers during the sb, and everyone with an iw over 100, knows the clement play was incomplete

  8. The Ertz touchdown was in line with the rules for the last 5 years…. he caught the ball took 3 steps and, as a runner, crossed the plane of the goal line…. the fact that the ball hit the ground and bounced after the crossing of the goal line was irrelevant. The Clement TD could have been interpreted in a different manner… but glad to see that it wasn’t and that future catches like it won’t be ruled differently.

  9. Just counting down till Pats fan gets hysterical starting the Receptiongate conspiracy and Roger Goddell’s revenge for Matt Patricia’s t-shirt after last years Super Bowl win.

  10. lightninhopkins says:
    March 27, 2018 at 7:17 pm
    Pretty clear during the game. On the Ertz play especially.

    Ertz took 3 steps and then dove. I think you let collinsworth get in your head. He instantly compared it to the jessee James td but couldn’t be more wrong. James didn’t even get one foot down. He fell right to a knee and then lost possession. I think the clement td was closer to being overturned.

  11. gabrosin says:
    March 27, 2018 at 7:20 pm
    Patriot fans whining about getting screwed over by the rules is perhaps the most ironic thing ever.

    that makes no sense whatsoever

    pats fans are forced to know the rules stone cold, up down, due to
    goodell’s cheating for over 10 years now.

    the pats have rarely if ever benefitted from rules conpletely ignored or made up to help them

    give us an example

    meanwhile, we can name
    numerous situations where goodell
    cheated our team during the game itself, even by changing the rule in writng after the game ends to hide the cheating by goodell

    this simply does not happen to other teams

    i knew goodell would try to cheat as best as possible to try to force a loss for the pats. he tried it in the afc title game, too, but the pats perservered

  12. Man. I totally expected both of those calls to go the other way. Didn’t have any dog in the fight, but I remember thinking that the Patriots were getting screwed.

  15. shadrach422 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 7:24 pm
    The Ertz touchdown was in line with the rules for the last 5 years…. he caught the ball took 3 steps and, as a runner, crossed the plane of the goal line…. the fact that the ball hit the ground and bounced after the crossing of the goal line was irrelevant. The Clement TD could have been interpreted in a different manner… but glad to see that it wasn’t and that future catches like it won’t be ruled differently.

    dude, please. it was incomplete

    translation? “i am glad goodell
    cheated the pats to fit my agenda of rooting against the pats”

    people like you arw why goodell has destroyed the league

    he caters to millennials and their delicate sensibilities, so cheating the pats is on the table as long as goodell
    wants to collect his 40 mil per

  16. The Ertz TD should never have been in question, it’s ridiculous that any rule would take away an obvious TD. But the Clement TD shouldn’t have been, based on the rule, even though it would’ve been a TD every time in the first 90+ years of the NFL.

  17. tylawspick6 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 7:22 pm
    translation? goodell cheated the pats. again

    i can tell you right now, if that was a pats’ rb in the back of that end zone, it’s an incomplete pass ruling
    Luckily you didn’t have to worry about that. Malcolm jenkins was locking your rb’s down all game long in the passing game(when he wasn’t concussing cooks, that is). You sure do whine a lot. If losing the super bowl makes you cry so much, why do you torture yourself so often and log in to this football website. It must be some therapy type of thing I’m guessing. I’m glad we can help. GO EAGLES!

  18. @tylawpick6

    There you go again always crying about Patriot conspiracy theories. I don’t think any teams has been caught cheating more times than the Patriots.

  20. Its funny how pats fans want to claim that the refs cost them the game. I guess they completely forgot about their missed extra point, missed fg, failed 4th down conversion, failed pass to Brady and of course the strip sack fumble. I think those plays cost them the game. And oh yea, the 41 pts given up. But ok, I guess it was the refs fault.

