Report: Patriots met with Johnny Manziel before and after A&M’s Pro Day

The Patriots met with Johnny Manziel before and after his throwing session Tuesday, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.

The former Heisman Trophy winner worked out during Texas A&M’s Pro Day. All 32 teams were in attendance. Manziel worked out in front of scouts from 13 teams at the University of San Diego’s Pro Day last week.

Manziel joked that he’s now “retired” from Pro Days.

He will report to the developmental league Wednesday in his attempt to continue to rehabilitate his reputation and his career after two years out of the game.