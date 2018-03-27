Report: Peyton Manning turns down FOX

Getty Images

Peyton Manning has decided the broadcast booth isn’t for him. At least not for now.

The former quarterback has turned down FOX’s pursuit of him as the lead game analyst for its Thursday night package, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports. Manning previously said no to ESPN, which wanted him for Monday Night Football.

Tony Romo’s success on CBS led to renewed pursuit of Manning.

Instead, FOX will have to turn to Plan B. Kurt Warner is expected to be among those considered for the job, according to Marchand. Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, retired quarterback Carson Palmer and retired offensive linemen Joe Thomas auditioned with the network.

ESPN is considering Olsen, Warner, Matt Hasselbeck, Louis Riddick and Randy Moss, among others, for the Monday Night Football job, via Marchand.