Ryan Tannehill expected to be ready for OTAs

The Dolphins season derailed last year when they thought quarterback Ryan Tannehill was going to be OK, and then he wasn’t.

This year, they’ll have much more time to prepare.

During his session at the coaches breakfast this morning, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Tannehill was going to be “ready to go” when OTAs begin, which creates a more positive atmosphere for the franchise.

“We get our quarterback back,” Gase said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

Tannehill tried to rehab a knee problem away last year, and then needed surgery in August, which led to a scramble to sign Jay Cutler and a lost season. But with Tannehill healthy again, they can enter the season without a giant question mark at the most important position.

Of course, that leads to the next level of questions, specifically whether they’re going to draft one to push Tannehill or be ready for the future.

Gase admitted his admiration for Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, saying they were “close in personality probably.”

“Whatever it is he wants to win,” Gase said. “He always wants to do a little bit more, . . . I’ve enjoyed the amount of time I’ve spent with him.”

The Dolphins pick 11th overall, which may not be high enough in the order to get to Mayfield considering all the quarterback-needy teams at the top.