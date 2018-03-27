Seahawks cut Trevone Boykin minutes after domestic violence report

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 27, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
The Seahawks wasted no time in responding after backup quarterback Trevone Boykin was accused of domestic violence.

Just minutes after a report that Boykin is accused of domestic violence, the Seahawks announced that they have released Boykin.‏

Boykin’s girlfriend reportedly told police that he attacked her, choking her and leaving her in a puddle of blood with a broken jaw.

The domestic violence case is the latest in a long line of off-field incidents for Boykin, and the Seahawks had likely decided that if he had any other incidents, he was done.

Boykin has been with the Seahawks for his entire NFL career but has rarely played behind starter Russell Wilson. Given the seriousness of these latest allegations, there’s a good chance he’ll never catch on with another NFL team.

  4. Surely you’d at least wait to see what happened? Innocent until proven guilty and all?

    I’m in no way defending him but surely as the team you’d want to get more information first?
    Unless he was a fringe guy so didn’t matter either way… And of course if he did it then I hope he gets his comeuppance

  9. I’m surprised an arrest warrant hasn’t been issued for him yet. I have a friend here in RI a few years ago that was in a screaming match with his girlfriend, never touched her. She left and drove straight to the cops and claim he shoved her out of the house. He was arrested minutes later even though I had witnessed the whole thing and gave a statement he hadn’t touched her.

    Not many places they mess around with DV any more. Usually its arrest first ask questions later.

  11. mm556 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:31 pm
    ————————

    From the previous article:

    Because her jaw was broken on both sides and she was having difficulty breathing, she was airlifted to another hospital, where she remained for three days.

    So, no.

  12. I’m all for seeing if a guy is innocent – but puddle of blood and broken jaw is pretty damning evidence. If so, that’s a brutal attack and he should have the book thrown at him.

  14. mm556 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:31 pm
    ——————————————–

    I get what you’re saying, and I don’t think you’re defending him, but I’ll bet they have enough information to feel comfortable with this decision. NFL teams have their own security staff. So, no, they’re not waiting until he goes through the legal proceedings but the player has put them in the impossible position of defending a guy who allegedly broke his girl’s jaw – just no way that’s going to happen.

    Domestic violence is a difficult legal situation because – as we’ve often seen in high profile cases – the women sometimes recant their stories, or change them, or don’t show up.

    This is often portrayed by dullards as the women not wanting to lose their lifestyle. In fact this happens because women are scared to death that their abusive guy is going to hurt them more or kill them and they can’t get any protection. I’ve known too many women who’ve gone through these situations and their only worries are the health (and lives) of themselves and their kids.

    Speaking out against an abuser will anger him and he might be released anyway, or if he gets time it might not be long. A friend of mine was choked by her boyfriend and he was released with “time served” of like 3 weeks.

  15. Let’s see if Pete Carroll puts his money where his mouth is on Kaepernick. He put on a dog and pony show last year bringing him in, not signing him, then saying “There is no reason why he should not be on someone’s roster”.

  17. I don’t get how these guys who literally are hanging on to an NFL paycheck to begin with, keep acting out like this. Don’t they realize they literally have no margin for error? No, Boykin will not be in the league after this.

  18. mm556 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:31 pm
    ———————————-
    Give the report a read. Its the sort of thing that would make a team want to distance themselves right away. Its sort of like how the Patriots didnt wait for Hernandez to be proven guilty, the first intial info was so bad right out the gate they just wanted to sever immediately. These teams are not courts of law so they can do that. I dont recall anyone later suggesting the Pats should have waited and I am not expecting we will hear that about the Seahawks either.

  19. He doesn’t need football anyway, does he?

    After all, isn’t he a college graduate?

    BTW, Boykin, what was your major, anyway?

  23. I was a big Boykin fan. Based on the articles I saw, when they were separated to discuss the story, he ran. If he isn’t guilty, he sure acted guilty. This apparently isn’t his first issue with bad behavior. The Seahawks were completely justified in cutting him. I’m so disappointed in his behavior.

  24. Lunchbox says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:36 pm
    The dynasty continues to crumble

    Oh yeah. Because a backup QB who played in – not started, played in – 5 games in 2016 (and threw 18 passes gets cut? I fear for Seattle’s future.

    Good on Seattle though for doing the right thing. Due process is a great thing in a court of law – and you can apologize later if this all turns out to be “some big misunderstanding” – but sometimes a duck really is just a duck.

  25. “A broken jaw and a pool of blood” ..If that is true, then he is scum and this same treatment should be applied to him. There is nothing worse than a wife or girlfriend beater and this is the last person you should want on your team !!! He needs some time of incarceration to contemplate his wrong choices and their consequences.

