Seahawks cut Trevone Boykin minutes after domestic violence report

The Seahawks wasted no time in responding after backup quarterback Trevone Boykin was accused of domestic violence.

Just minutes after a report that Boykin is accused of domestic violence, the Seahawks announced that they have released Boykin.‏

Boykin’s girlfriend reportedly told police that he attacked her, choking her and leaving her in a puddle of blood with a broken jaw.

The domestic violence case is the latest in a long line of off-field incidents for Boykin, and the Seahawks had likely decided that if he had any other incidents, he was done.

Boykin has been with the Seahawks for his entire NFL career but has rarely played behind starter Russell Wilson. Given the seriousness of these latest allegations, there’s a good chance he’ll never catch on with another NFL team.