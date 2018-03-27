Seahawks defensive end Marcus Smith says he played with torn ligament in foot

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Marcus Smith said in a post on his Twitter account on Monday that he played with a torn ligament in his foot throughout the 2017 season.

A former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, Smith signed with Seattle on a one-year deal last year. He was listed on the injury report with an ankle injury in weeks 7, 8, 9 and 14 that could refer to the ligament injury Smith said he dealt with.

Smith has 2.5 sacks for Seattle in 14 games played last season with both full sacks resulting in forced fumbles. He recorded 15 total tackles as a rotational pass rusher for the Seahawks.

Smith signed another one-year deal to return to the Seahawks for 2018.