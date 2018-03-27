Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin accused of domestic violence

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin is under investigation, after a woman in Texas accused him of domestic violence.

According to a report from WFAA, his girlfriend told police an incident that began with an argument over a text message led to an incident, in which she suffered a broken jaw.

“So he goes into a choke. I remember him choking me and I’m trying to calm him down. And I just couldn’t. And I blacked out. I just couldn’t calm him down at all,” Shabrika Bailey said. “The pressure was just hard. The pressure got hard to where I just remember just collapsing completely. And I just woke up in a puddle of blood on the kitchen floor. My whole right side was full of blood on the kitchen floor.”

Bailey spoke to the television station despite her jaw being wired shut. She said Boykin dragged her to the bathroom to try to clean her up after the incident, and that he later drove her to the hospital. But when hospital staff questioned her, he left the hospital and didn’t return.

“His first suggestion was to say that I fell. Then he suggested that I got beat up by a girl, or jumped. Then he suggested that I fell again,” she said. “He’s saying basically since we’ve already been in a case we don’t need nothing else. And of course his football career is on the line. That’s his main goal, just ‘my football career is on the line.”

Because her jaw was broken on both sides and she was having difficulty breathing, she was airlifted to another hospital, where she remained for three days.

The Mansfield Police Department interviewed Bailey Tuesday and confirmed Boykin was under investigation. Bailey’s the same woman who was with Boykin when the car they were in backed into a nightclub. She said that happened because they were fighting in the car. He was charged with possession of marijuana and public intoxication, but those charges against him were dropped last month.