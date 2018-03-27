Sean McVay unconcerned about Ndamukong Suh fitting into defense

Getty Images

The Rams added a big piece to their defense on Monday when they signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal and some people may be wondering about how making a move like that might sit with Aaron Donald when he’s looking for a new contract.

On Tuesday, coach Sean McVay said he’s not concerned about any friction between the players or how Suh will fit into the defense. He said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, that Suh will play nose tackle while Donald stays at the three-technique spot and that “the mutual respect that exists between those two players was imperative and really paramount to even pursue this in the first place.”

McVay also pointed to the presence of defensive coordinator Wade Phillips as a reason to feel confident that everything will work out well for the Rams after adding players like Suh, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib to the defense this offseason.

“I think the defensive coordinator has more swag than all of them, so we’ll be in good shape,” McVay said.

All the new additions will increase the expectations that the Rams take a step forward from last year’s division title and first-round playoff exit. Making sure all the new pieces gel will be important to reaching those expectations and the team’s ability to make that happen will be a major storyline in Los Angeles this season.