Texans sign quarterback Brandon Weeden

Getty Images

The Texans have a young, talented, mobile quarterback to run their offense.

So naturally, they found the opposite kind to back him up.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have are signing quarterback Brandon Weeden.

The 34-year-old Weeden was with the Texans last offseason, but spent most of the year with the Titans. But the Titans signed Blaine Gabbert to back up Marcus Mariota, leaving Weeden to look for a new clipboard.

Weeden has started 25 NFL games. He won six of them.

That means the Texans will be praying for the return to form from Deshaun Watson after last year’s torn ACL, such that they weren’t already.