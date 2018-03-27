Titans extended G.M. Jon Robinson’s contract

Getty Images

The Titans changed directions on coaches at the last minute, but they’re keeping the new one in line with the General Manager.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk told PaulKuharsky.com that she extended G.M. Jon Robinson’s contract earlier this offseaso, stretching him through the 2022 season.

Robinson’s initial deal ran through the 2019 draft, but upon hiring coach Mike Vrabel and signing him to a five-year deal she put Vrabel’s partner on the same timetable.

“I’ve put them on schedule,” she said with a laugh.

That has become a common tactic among clubs making coaching changes, lining up the top decision-makers to create some unity of message.

Robinson was hired in 2016, and the Titans have gone 18-14 since, making the playoffs last year for the first time since 2008.