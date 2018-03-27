Titans sign Xavier Su’a-Filo

Getty Images

The Titans announced they have agreed to terms with free agent offensive guard Xavier Su'a-Filo. He becomes the second offensive lineman to sign with Tennessee in the past week, joining former Buccaneers lineman Kevin Pamphile.

Su’a-Filo, 27, started 31 of the past 32 games for the Texans over the past two seasons.

He started all 16 games at left guard last season.

In his NFL career, Su’a-Filo has played in 56 games, with 41 starts.

The Texans made him a second-round pick in 2014, and he spent his first four seasons in Houston.