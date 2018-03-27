Titans signing quarterback Blaine Gabbert

Getty Images

The Titans found a replacement Matt Cassel, who may or may not be as good as Matt Cassel.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, the Titans have agreed to terms with Blaine Gabbert to serve as Marcus Mariota‘s backup.

Gabbert visited the Titans last week, and they apparently liked what they saw, or couldn’t figure out a better way to fill the spot.

Gabbert started five games for the Cardinals last year, filling in for the injured Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton.

The former first-round pick of the Jaguars has 45 NFL starts, and has won 11 of them.