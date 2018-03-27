Trevone Boykin: “I want to be clear that the story is false”

Getty Images

The Seahawks released Trevone Boykin shortly after a report surfaced that the quarterback’s girlfriend has accused him of domestic violence. Boykin released a statement shortly after that.

“I understand the Seahawks’ decision to release me,” Boykin said, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “The story that was reported casts a bad light on the organization and on me. I want to be clear that the story is false. The police have taken statements from the accuser, another witness and me. All of these statements confirm that I was not involved in the physical altercation. This woman has lied about me, and it has cost me my job. I know guilt by association is real. This person has fabricated a story and I am suffering the consequences. I will let the legal system run its course and I know I will be vindicated.”

Shabrika Bailey reportedly told police Boykin attacked her, choked her and left her in a puddle of blood with a broken jaw.