Tuesday morning one-liners

Said Bills coach Sean McDermott of QB Nathan Peterman, “He’s invested in himself. He’s worked with some of those quarterback type guys outside our building, which has been good. So I’m anxious to see the jump that he’ll make in his sophomore season.”

What moves might the Dolphins make before the draft?

Patriots owner Robert Kraft believes the team should add a young quarterback.

Trading up to the No. 3 pick was a major topic of conversation for Jets G.M. Mike Maccagnan.

The Ravens still seem to favor compensatory picks when it comes to their free agency strategy.

Who will take over at center for the Bengals?

Making the case for the Browns trading for WR Odell Beckham.

Coach Mike Tomlin discussed the Steelers’ change at offensive coordinator.

Texans LB Jadeveon Clowney is excited about playing with Tyrann Mathieu.

The Colts would like patience from their fans.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone has high hopes for the new additions to the roster.

The Titans won’t be making drastic changes to their uniforms.

The Broncos continue to search for the right combination on the offensive line.

Five spots the Chiefs could still address this offseason.

Is a return to the Chargers still a possibility for S Tre Boston?

A look at potential first-round options for the Raiders.

WR Allen Hurns explained why he signed with the Cowboys.

How does S Michael Thomas fit into the Giants defense?

Assessing the impact of DE Chris Long‘s return on the Eagles defense.

Redskins RB Chris Thompson is getting closer to full speed.

The Bears know they need to reward the patience shown by their fans.

The Lions keep adding linebackers.

The Packers were in the running for WR Allen Robinson.

Depth on both lines would be useful for the Vikings.

Where will CB Justin Bethel improve the Falcons?

Panthers coach Ron Rivera discussed CB Daryl Worley‘s departure.

Said Saints coach Sean Payton, ““There’s still a lot of work to do in free agency. We’ll see how that unfolds, but the draft obviously will be important to us.”

Ali Marpet is moving to left guard for the Buccaneers.

A quantitative look at 2017’s Cardinals injuries.

The 49ers haven’t settled on a spot for Jimmie Ward in their secondary.

Seahawks TE Ed Dickson said he considers himself a blocker first and a receiver second.