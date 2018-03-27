Vance Joseph: Paxton Lynch will benefit from Case Keenum

Posted by Josh Alper on March 27, 2018, 2:31 PM EDT
The Broncos signed quarterback Case Keenum to a two-year contract this month and the team has been scouting this year’s quarterback class with the draft approaching, neither of which seem to bode all that well for Paxton Lynch‘s future as a starter in Denver.

The team has said that they aren’t getting rid of Lynch and coach Vance Joseph said Tuesday that the 2016 first-round pick’s presence on the roster is a factor as they decide what to do with the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft. Joseph also said that he thinks Lynch will benefit from Keenum’s presence.

“He’s one play from being the starter again,” Joseph said, via ESPN.com. “He has value, and it’s huge value. He’s working hard at it also. That’s the thing no one sees. He’s a hard worker. He’s working at it. Having an example of Case Keenum is going to help him. Case has been through hell and back as a quarterback … Case is gritty. That helps a young quarterback to say, ‘You know something, man? Forget the world. It’s about you grinding and getting better every day.’ If Paxton gets that from Case, he’s going to be better for it because Case is a gritty dude. That’s going to be good for Paxton to see and be around every day.”

Keenum’s rise with the Vikings last year is certainly a story that every backup quarterback would love to emulate, but the draft could leave a different quarterback in that position for the Broncos.

11 responses to “Vance Joseph: Paxton Lynch will benefit from Case Keenum

  1. Lynch will benefit from standing on the sidelines and holding a clipboard. So far that seems to be the upper limit for him.

  3. Geesh…time to cut the chord and admit your mistake Elway! Paxton Lynch is a bust. If I have to see him crying on the field again…

  5. The more and more you hear, the more it sounds like the Broncos are really going to settle on Keenum being their starter for 2yrs, at least this year.. aka the more it sounds like they are not going to take a QB with their pick, which will be dumb. More and More its showing that Elway never built the Broncos. Manning did.

  7. You may want to text Siemian and see what Joseph told him this off-season, bet it was a similar dialogue.
    Elway is guaranteed to take a quarterback with the 5th pick overall, after all he still hasn’t gotten off all the egg from his face after moving up to take Lynch in 2017.

  8. Broncos aren’t taking a QB. They want Barkley…that is why Elway is non committal to CJ Anderson. If they draft Barkley CJ is released. Simple as that.

  9. This Bronco fan has learned that Elway is “flexible” He spoke highly of Bubby and then Tebow only to throw them both under the bus.

    Me thinks he could accomplish the same thing by choosing different words such as these. “Everybody is under constant evaluation on a cost/benefit basis. We will make changes when we think it’s in the best interest of the team.”

    Such a line is relevant here too.

  11. It makes no sense for the Broncos to go QB after signing Keenum. Why spend that money to win this year and then spend a top 5 pick on a player that won’t help you win this year? Barkley would make sense, but no way he gets past 4.

