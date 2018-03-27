Vikings felt Teddy Bridgewater still has recovery left to do

AP

Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater wouldn’t say recently whether he believes he’ll be ready to participate in offseason work with his new team and comments from the coach of his former team suggest that the quarterback may not be ready to go.

Bridgewater returned to practice with the Vikings during the 2017 season and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday that he felt Bridgewater was progressing well during his time on the field. He put Bridgewater in one game to mop up a win as evidence of that, but the team’s medical staff had a different take.

“The reports I’d get back from the medical people weren’t as positive as I was about it,” Zimmer said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “That’s kind of how it came down is that his knee wasn’t as … he still has some recovery to do. When I watched him in practice he moved well, I didn’t see limitations but from what I told there was some.”

Bridgewater said that he’s “confident in the [Jets] athletic training staff and the coaching staff here that they can eventually get me back to the player that I once was.” His deal with the Jets includes little guaranteed money, which gives the team a chance to see if things play out the way Bridgewater hopes with little downside in the event they go the other way instead.