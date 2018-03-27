Week of QB workouts gave Browns “clarity of thought”

The Browns spent much of last week watching quarterbacks working out.

A contingent that included team owner Jimmy Haslam checked out Sam Darnold and Josh Allen at their Pro Days and the team also had private workouts with Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield as they tried to come to a decision about which one they would prefer to add to their roster.

As you’d imagine, General Manager John Dorsey didn’t confirm that the Browns would be takingy  any of the players or say which one the team thought was the best. He did say that it’s “fair enough” to suggest that the No. 1 pick could come from that quartet and that seeing them in a row helped paint a clearer picture for the team with the draft approaching.

“Anytime you get a chance to be together as an organization and kind of go and see the top four players at their respective position, you get a chance to meet them as a person, you get a chance to kind of watch them and their depth of X’s and O’s and then you get a chance to actually physically work them, see them work out,” Dorsey said, via Ohio.com. “But I thought it was good. You get to see them back to back to back, so it’s all fresh in your mind. I think there’s some things that it worked out. I think there’s clarity of thought, but there’s still five weeks until the draft. So we still have a lot more planning to go along, but it’s another check on the box.”

Darnold has been installed as the frontrunner for the top pick by most outside observers of the draft process. Despite Dorsey’s caveats, it seems unlikely that anything would come in the next five weeks to change that if they left last week feeling the same way.

  1. I did think that the Browns should had picked Watson last year but I do think the old regime, pinpointed this off-season and draft as the turning point for the Franchise. I do think the Browns have 3 really good talented QB’s in Darnold, Rosen and Mayfield to pick from and this is the best course of action for the first pick. The Browns will likely trade back from the 4th pick with either Denver, Buffalo or even Miami or Arizona and will be able to get a guy like Mcglinchey, Williams or even Harold Landry or Josh Jackson to solidify their offensive line, pass rush or cornerback position and then use their second rounders to select an RB.

    I do honestly believe that would be their best move. Trade 4 down to 8-12 and pick up some seconds and possibly thirds. Gather a bunch of young talent and hopefully come out with some studs.

  4. “Clarity of thought”

    Now there’s a phrase that one wouldn’t normally associate with Haslam’s Browns. Wouldn’t want anything to interrupt that clarity, better keep him away from homeless guys between now and the draft.

  5. As a Sooner and big fan of Baker Mayfield, if the Browns (a team about which I don’t care at all) don’t take Saquon Barkley with their first pick and then one of the remaining top 4 QBs with their fourth pick then they’re fools. This draft is packed with quality quarterbacks but Barkley is a rare talent they should NOT let pass by.

  6. Funny how the agents steer all the NFL top picks, etc. Leaving out certain QB’s. There were over 100 QB’s who played last year, and somehow these AGENTS turn this into how wonderfully they can find a needle in a haystack FOR the NFL!!! And the NFL blindly follow along like a stuffed dog wagging his electronic tail. Why just the top FOUR as selected by the media (which is 100% pumped by the agent connections. Why not look at 25 different QB’s of their OWN scouting teams. I have now learned just how this process works. And last years Mitchell Trubisky situation and how he became the top pick on account of media HOUNDING reports. Mitchell could be a very good NFL QB, but he was not a top pick based on his college performance as compared to many many others. I went back and watched the games he played in where he lost, and some he won. I did not see anything special. He was a regular guy to me. And his team performed better the year before he started. And he only played one year. I mean that was silly to me. After research, my conclusion is this whole front runner QB thing is a farce parlayed by agent-media relationships more than any other factor. Just ask, how many QB’s in the league who you have not heard mentioned by the media much did you go back and watch play to compare? Probably none. Why should not the whole pool of available rookies be looked at. The top prospects are picked by the agents and media. Period. And so it goes.

