Week of QB workouts gave Browns “clarity of thought”

Getty Images

The Browns spent much of last week watching quarterbacks working out.

A contingent that included team owner Jimmy Haslam checked out Sam Darnold and Josh Allen at their Pro Days and the team also had private workouts with Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield as they tried to come to a decision about which one they would prefer to add to their roster.

As you’d imagine, General Manager John Dorsey didn’t confirm that the Browns would be takingy any of the players or say which one the team thought was the best. He did say that it’s “fair enough” to suggest that the No. 1 pick could come from that quartet and that seeing them in a row helped paint a clearer picture for the team with the draft approaching.

“Anytime you get a chance to be together as an organization and kind of go and see the top four players at their respective position, you get a chance to meet them as a person, you get a chance to kind of watch them and their depth of X’s and O’s and then you get a chance to actually physically work them, see them work out,” Dorsey said, via Ohio.com. “But I thought it was good. You get to see them back to back to back, so it’s all fresh in your mind. I think there’s some things that it worked out. I think there’s clarity of thought, but there’s still five weeks until the draft. So we still have a lot more planning to go along, but it’s another check on the box.”

Darnold has been installed as the frontrunner for the top pick by most outside observers of the draft process. Despite Dorsey’s caveats, it seems unlikely that anything would come in the next five weeks to change that if they left last week feeling the same way.