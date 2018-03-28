Are Jets targeting Baker Mayfield?

AP

There’s plenty of chatter making the rounds at the league meetings about plenty of topics. Here’s one specific nugget to keep in mind: Some believe the Jets made the trade from No. 6 to No. 3 with a specific plan in mind to land quarterback Baker Mayfield.

It would be a fascinating development, if it happens. The Jets haven’t had a true franchise quarterback since Joe Namath, and Mayfield would instantly bring a Namath-style vibe to New York, if he’s the pick.

The move also would explain the decision to move to No. 3. Few expect Mayfield to be one of the first two picks in the draft. But there’s a good chance Mayfield would have been gone by No. 6, especially if a team drafting lower than No. 6 had opted to trade up and cut the line in front of New York.

Coach Todd Bowles made clear on Tuesday that he’s interested in Mayfield, lack of height notwithstanding.

“You see the player and you see the play,” Bowles said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “And you know the guy can play football. He’s a competitor.”

But what height and hand size and other tangible measurements?

“They’re important to a degree,” Bowles said. “Winning is more important. You just have to weigh the pluses and the minuses on that. Quarterback measurables are important. Defensive back measurables are important. There’s a height requirement there as well. There’s a height requirement for linebackers and defensive linemen.”

Bowles added that, for all positions other than slot receiver, slot corner, or punt returner, the player “damn well . . . better be above 5-8.” Mayfield is, which means he still could be a Jet.

Some think he will be, unless he’s the first or second overall pick in the draft.