Bills spending their own money on stadium renovations

Getty Images

The Bills are planning some renovations to their stadium, and in a novel development, they’re going to spend their own money.

According to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, the Bills will spend $18 million in private money to improve club seating areas and digital signage at New Era Field, with the work scheduled to be completed before the start of the season.

It’s an update to the 1999 renovations, but not part of the $130 million spent in the 2013 lease.

“We’re trying to make our experience for our fans better,” owner Terry Pegula said. “That’s our thought process on any of these projects. It’s all centered around keeping our fans happy and giving them the best experience they can get.”

Of course, owners aren’t in the habit of giving away money, so the Bills are going to sell the naming rights for those club areas, which are currently named after Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, Bills broadcasting legend Van Miller and former Bills punter Paul Maguire.