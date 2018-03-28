Browns exploring possible uniform changes

Getty Images

When it comes to iconic NFL uniforms, the current iteration worn by the Cleveland Browns doesn’t rank high on the list.

The Browns changed their uniform design for the start of the 2015 season. In a video announcing the changes, Todd Van Horne of Nike said the Browns “were really, really clear about what they wanted to do” with their redesigned uniforms.

Much like the continual changing of direction in the front office, the team now appears to want to change track once again with the team’s uniforms after just three seasons in their current garb.

According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, co-owner Dee Haslam said at the league meetings that the team has begun to discuss uniform changes with the NFL.

“We’ve had some mechanical difficulties with our uniforms, which has been very frustrating for the equipment guys, so I can definitely see that from a mechanical standpoint, we have to fix that,” Haslam said. “From a design element, that’s really up in the air.

“They’ve not been very popular with our fans, and obviously we serve at the pleasure of our fans. … We definitely are going to look at it, and I think we were pretty new when that started the last time. We really didn’t understand the process. I think we’re much better equipped at it now to make better decisions.”

The Browns can’t change their uniforms again until 2020 as the league prohibits changes within five years of a previous redesign.

The team’s current uniforms aren’t particularly inspiring. Of course, it doesn’t help it that the team that has worn them has won just one game in the last two seasons either.