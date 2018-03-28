Browns trade Cody Kessler to Jaguars

Getty Images

Blake Bortles has a new backup.

Cody Kessler has been traded from the Browns to the Jaguars, the teams announced.

The trade is for a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick, which basically means the Browns were about to cut Kessler and were glad to get anything for him at all.

As a rookie in 2016, Kessler started eight games and showed some promise. But in 2017 he was passed over for DeShone Kizer, and even when Kizer was benched the Browns went to Kevin Hogan instead of Kessler. Now Kessler gets a fresh start.

Now Kessler and Bortles are the only two quarterbacks under contract in Jacksonville.