Buccaneers have no comment about video of Vernon Hargreaves smoking

Getty Images

Earlier this month, a video surfaced of Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham lounging with what looked like a blunt while a woman cut white powder into lines nearby and kicked off a discussion about his future with the team.

Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves is the subject of a similar video this week. Multiple outlets have shared a video posted on social media that shows Hargreaves taking a drag off a cigarette or joint before blowing smoke into the camera. The video was posted to an Instagram account with a similar username as the one Hargreaves uses for his official account and the fake account has since been deleted.

Among the things that aren’t known is when the video was shot, what Hargreaves is smoking or what the cornerback says about it as Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that he could not be reached for comment on Wednesday morning. The Buccaneers had no comment about the video when notified of its existence.

Hargreaves missed the final seven games of last season with a hamstring injury and moved from the outside to slot corner last season after struggling early in the year. Head coach Dirk Koetter called Hargreaves “a big part of what we do” on defense earlier this week.