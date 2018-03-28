Cardinals sign Moubarak Djeri

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced the signing of defensive lineman Moubarak Djeri.

Djeri played in the German Football League, spending the past two seasons with the Cologne Crocodiles. He made 12 sacks, 40 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Djeri, a native of Togo, moved to Germany in 2007 as part of a student-exchange program. He attended high school in Cologne.

He played two seasons (2014-15) for the junior team in Cologne, helping the Crocodiles reach the junior bowl in both seasons and winning the German Junior Championship in 2014.