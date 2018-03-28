Eagles owner still amazed by Super Bowl reactions

Getty Images

Even as weeks have passed since the Eagles won the Super Bowl, owner Jeffrey Lurie is still floored by the fan reactions, and the personal memories that he experience.

Via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, Lurie said he was thrilled to be able to share the experiences with fans who approach him on a regular basis.

“It wasn’t just the parade, it wasn’t just on the field with the confetti, it’s every day since. And the stories — I can’t tell you how many times people come up to me wherever it is, there’s always Eagles fans everywhere — and they may just see you and start crying,” Lurie said. “They may see you and start hyperventilating. The stories they have with their mothers, their fathers, who they got to experience it with.

“I don’t know if you could explain it to fans everywhere in the country, but those of us who know the passion and the love for this football team, and how much they’ve wanted the Eagles to win a Super Bowl, it’s like it gets played out every day in a real emotional, personal way.”

For Lurie, it was personal as he was able to enjoy the moment with his 90-year-old mother Nancy. She came to Minnesota the Saturday before the game,

“One of my dreams was to be able to win the Super Bowl while my mom could still enjoy it, and she’s 90, it’s the first time she’s been out of her house and out of her neighborhood in a couple of years,” he said. “She was able to make it on Saturday to Minneapolis and be with me for the Super Bowl, and afterward, she partied till 2 in the morning. . . .

“It meant just so much to me personally . . . the team, in so many ways, represented the best in her. Resiliency is a huge part of her life, and to give trust and unconditional love to her kids.”

And everywhere he goes, he hears similar stories from fans, after breaking a long drought and winning the title.