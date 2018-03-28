Former Raiders quarterback David Humm dies at 65

Getty Images

Former Raiders quarterback David Humm died Tuesday night at his home in Las Vegas. He was 65.

“The entire Raiders Family is deeply saddened to learn of David Humm’s passing. David was a true Raider in every sense and the heart of the #RaiderNation goes out to his family at this time,” the Raiders tweeted.

Humm was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1988, according to the Associated Press, and had spent more than 20 years in a wheelchair.

The Raiders made the former Nebraska star a fifth-round pick in 1975 and served as Ken Stabler’s backup in the Raiders’ Super Bowl championship teams in 1976 and ’83. Humm spent time with the Raiders, Bills and Colts in his 10 seasons, playing 95 games and throwing for 753 yards.