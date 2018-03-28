Geno Smith visiting the Chargers

Getty Images

Geno Smith is on track to play for all the teams in the two largest cities in America.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, former Jets and Giants quarterback Geno Smith is visiting the Chargers.

The Chargers need a backup for Philip Rivers, and the options are dwindling fast.

The former Jets starter made one start for the Giants this year, breaking Eli Manning‘s consecutive games played streak (and helping get a coach and a G.M. fired).

Perhaps coach Anthony Lynn’s background with him with the Jets reminds him of the good times, and made him think Smith’s a better option if things go wrong with Rivers.