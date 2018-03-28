Goodell: NFL is focused on not using the helmet as a weapon

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 28, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

Yesterday’s surprise rule change was all about reminding NFL players that helmets are meant to protect their heads — not to be used as tools to strike an opposing player.

That’s the word from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who explained the rules change today, a day after it passed unanimously but led to confusion among fans and members of the media who were blindsided by the rule seemingly coming out of nowhere..

“Our focus is how to take the head out of the game and make sure we’re using the helmet as protection, and it’s not being used as a weapon, and that’s the core of what we’re focused on, and I think we made a tremendous amount of progress on that this week,” Goodell said. “There’s still a great deal of communication and education that still needs to take place. We’ll be doing that over the next 90 days including going to each club, having players, coaches, medical staff, all hands on deck at each club to go through the changes.”

That communication and education will be key: At the moment, no one knows what to make of this new rule. The league needs to be sure that players, coaches and officials all understand it — and that fans can accept it as a reasonable change, and not the end of football as we know it.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Goodell: NFL is focused on not using the helmet as a weapon

  3. When Ryan Shazier speared Gio Bernard in the Steelers-Bengals 2016 playoff game, it was deemed legal because the referees ruled Bernard had become a runner. Two months later, the NFL changed the rule. Blandino explained: “So forceful contact, clear crown, regardless of whether there’s angles involved for the defensive player.”
    I’m for any new rules that eliminate spearing, but how does the new rule move the needle beyond what Blandino said in 2016?

  4. Another fiasco tell me in an open field tackle the player lowers his shoulders or on basically any tackle not below the thighs or knees, Whe tackling you always get down in a crouch position and the head goes with that. Ot how about a quarterback sneak/ the qb gets low and naturally the head goes with it. I see this rule as another nightmare for the refs to call. Just let them wear the old leather helmets back in the day

  6. If you made helmets and shoulder pads less like extra-hardened plates and more like padding (or at least stuck as much on the outside as there is on the inside), maybe players would be more wary of launching them into other players. And a minimum 1 game suspension along with any first fine.

  7. I mean…just shut it down if this is the direction we’re heading.

    XFL – Step on up. Make the players sign a waiver and let’s see some football. Trust me, for the money there will be plenty of players ready to sign and play.

  8. If true simply make the helmets from a durable foam. Problem solved, but with Roger, solving a problem has never been his modus operandi.

  9. If that’s how it’s actually enforced, that’s fine. But if that’s how they want it enforced, that’s how they should have written the rule. As it stands, it could mean far more than that.

  10. Considering they have left the Spearing Rule ignored for 30 years and helmets fly off because players can’t be bothered with wearing them tight to the point they cannot fall off unless yanked off, this seems a bit late.

    Spearing, or “initiating contact with the crown of the helmet” was a rule when I played HS ball in the 1980s. Because the NFL and it’s fans wanted bigger and bigger hits, plus tackling is a lost art for most NFL defensive players, it’s lead with the head or big shoulder.

    Arms wide, head up and see your target, wrap up, bring them down. That’s what used to be taught. HS doesn’t teach it, colleges ignore it, so by the time they get to the NFL, it’s too late and now coaches have to try to teach fundamentals to super star ex-college “studs” whose egos are too large to learn anything new.

    Running backs are no different. Lower your head and be a battering ram. How well has that worked out for guys like Earl Campbell in his old age?

    It’s a toothpaste back in the tube situation here because youth football is falling off a cliff and the pipeline is drying up. Too little, too late NFL.

  11. Players should be too. Look at Shazier. Use your fundamentals. No one was taught that way in high school or pop warner. Drop your butt, head to the side and wrap up. Shame on the PLAYERS for not doing it the right way.

    Wanna blow someone up .. Fine, but you might not walk

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!