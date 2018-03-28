Jay Gruden: “Without a doubt” we are better at quarterback

Posted by Josh Alper on March 28, 2018, 9:15 AM EDT
Kirk Cousins never got a long-term deal in Washington, leaving him free to head to Minnesota for a fully guaranteed three-year contract as a free agent this offseason.

He’ll be replaced as the starting quarterback by Alex Smith, who got a new four-year deal immediately after being traded from the Chiefs to the Redskins for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick. After passing on a commitment to Cousins and making a big one to Smith, head coach Jay Gruden said this week that the team is “without a doubt” better off at the quarterback position.

You wouldn’t expect Gruden to say otherwise as head coaches that criticize the decisions made by their organizations tend to have very short futures. The coach went on to explain why he sees Smith as an upgrade.

“It’s not one thing, it’s everything. It’s the entire body of work,” Gruden said, via ESPN.com. “He’s very good at the intermediate ball. He’s good with the quick game. He can run zone reads, the [run-pass options]. Very exciting. … The ability to ad-lib, make plays that aren’t there and keep plays alive. Coaching him for the first time will be exciting because I don’t think there’s a limit on what he can do. He has all the things you want a quarterback to be able to do.”

Gruden said you “could argue” the point all day and those who would argue for Cousins would likely point to three straight 4,000-yard passing seasons that all topped Smith’s career-best 4,042 yards while playing with a deeper well of offensive talent in Kansas City last year. It will likely be something that those in Washington continue to think about as 2018 unfolds with Smith running the show for the first time.

20 responses to “Jay Gruden: “Without a doubt” we are better at quarterback

  1. That’s cold and not necessarily true. What is true is that Alex Smith is a polarizing figure. There’s most people who think he’s a good game manager and then there’s a few people who think he’s the greatest QB to ever live and will defend it to the death.

    I fall in the game manager category and don’t necessarily see this as an upgrade at QB. It does look like they are trying to upgrade at WR so at least they are trying to make the new QB look better than the old QB by giving him more weapons to throw to.

  3. Let me get this straight Jay… Smith is better than Cousins? OK… maybe he is… maybe he isn’t…
    But Smith had way better stuff to work with in KC (roster, management, coaches) than he’ll have in Washington (just ask Kurt).
    What’s Jay supposed to say though? Am I right?

  5. That’s debatable. That said, I’ll take Smith at a cap hit of $18.4m over Cousins’ hit of $24m. Maybe Smith will actually be able to beat the Giants when it counts.

  7. I mean what else is he going to say, yea we gave a guy 74 million dollars whos failed to reach 20 TD passes 2 out of the last 4 years an is 5 years older then the guy we let walk?

  8. Keep telling yourself that. “Checkdown Charlie” is not going to win any rings!

  9. maybe alex didn’t need to throw for as many yards as kurt because a) the chiefs weren’t always playing from behind b) the chiefs had a running game. #notasermonjustathought

  10. He’s pretty much got to say that. Maybe he believes it. Smith had a lot more talent around him in KC than Cousins had in Washington.

  11. I liked Kirk while he was here, but these comparisons are driving me nuts. KC was a winning team whereas the Skins were typically playing from behind, so total yards I would expect to favor Cousins. Not to mention, KC actually had a running game whereas the Skins never could settle on a RB. So I would expect Kirk’s numbers to be better than Smiths since the teams they played for were very different.

  13. “Let me get this straight Jay… Smith is better than Cousins? OK… maybe he is… maybe he isn’t…
    But Smith had way better stuff to work with in KC (roster, management, coaches) than he’ll have in Washington (just ask Kurt).
    What’s Jay supposed to say though? Am I right?”
    —-
    Outside Kelce and I guess Charles when he was healthy and Hunt this year. Alex has not exactly been surrounded by a ton of talent in KC. I think it’s a wash, except Alex is cheaper.

  14. “That said, I’ll take Smith at a cap hit of $18.4m over Cousins’ hit of $24m. Maybe Smith will actually be able to beat the Giants when it counts.”

    Unless your name is Dan Synder why are you concerned with a cap hit? Even when you’re playing Madden Franchise Mode on XBox it’s still not real money.

  16. A legit QB doesn’t get shipped from team to team. This is Smith’s 3rd team. Because he’s not legit and not a real winner. Last year was his best year because he felt he had nothing to lose because of them drafting Mahommes. One good year out of 11 years and some think he’s great? Please. Even Andy Reid got rid of him because he knows this guy can’t win the big ones. Speaks for itself. Same way Reid got rid of Mcnabb because he realized the same about him.

  17. Debatable. As a Chiefs fan I’ve seen every game Smith started in KC. I’ve not seen nearly as much of Cousins. However, I know for a fact that Smith had a better supporting cast by far (this year at least). Smith is a lot better about not turning the ball over. Smith was the best deep ball QB in 2017, but traditionally struggles at it. Smith has hit his ceiling and is a fine NFL QB. Smith is a better athlete, but Cousins has been effective running near the goal line. Cousins has more upside and years left with a higher ceiling and lower floor. Smith’s floor and ceiling perhaps are not far from each other.

  18. Comparing the two players, it seems like Cousins is more of a deep passer who will take risks while Smith is more of a short passer who won’t throw many interceptions. Smith is just the right quarterback for a team with a strong defense and good running backs because he won’t lose the game for you. I’m not sure that describes the Redskins very well. Cousins is probably a guy who can win you some games when you need to come from behind, as evidenced by a lot of 4th-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives he’s had in the past. For the Vikings to get the most out of him, they’ll want to coach the risk-taking out of him until they get into a situation where they need it.

  19. What!?! “He’s very good at the intermediate ball. He’s good with the quick game.” Translation: “He’s great at dinking and dunking because he has an accurate noodle arm”. Vikings fan here, that watched Cousin’s pick apart MN defense and almost single handedly beat them last year, and watched most of his throws from the past 2 years notes: a quick release, accurate, cannon arm, connected to a mobile 6’3″ body, connected to an intelligent fast thinking brain. No wonder he was North of 4k yards 3 years in a row. Smith is good but requires talent around him and scheme to succeed. Without a doubt . . . .a downgrade at the QB position for Washington.

  20. I think there is a wide open space between “game manager” and “GOAT”. I think he is a better QB than Cousins (his stats and winning percentage sure say so), I think he is underrated. But I also don’t think he did himself alot of favors during his career by preferring short, safe passes to airing it out, which he did in 2017 with good success. But Brady is hardly an air marshall, and he has done just fine. Your air out QBs (Rodgers, Brees) haven’t been as successful (better QBs, just not as successful). My concern about Smith is whether Snyder will put a team around him. But he is an upgrade over Cousins. That I am sure about.

