Jed York will make final call on Reuben Foster’s future

49ers CEO Jed York left the discussions between the organization and Reuben Foster to General Manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan. But when it comes time to make a decision on the linebacker’s future, York will make the call.

“We’d love Reuben to be on this team,” York said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “And we’d love him to participate for us, but if he’s not doing things off the field that allow us to be able to rely on him – or he’s doing something that we’re not comfortable with off the field and it’s proven that’s what’s going on — I think the guys have said then you’re just going to have to move on.”

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office has not made a decision about criminal charges against Foster, Maiocco reports. Foster was arrested last month for alleged domestic violence, threats and possession of an assault weapon.

“Any time there’s an issue like that, we’ll have a discussion,” York said. “Right now, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done with Reuben. And we’ll handle that as it comes. You don’t want to say it’s easier outside of the season, but it is easier outside of the season because you don’t need to make a decision today.

“We have to wait until that [a decision from the Santa Clara County DA’s office] happens, but that will obviously be something that we get together and discuss whatever comes down when those issues come up and figure out where we move from there.”

York said he would make the decision on Foster.

“Ultimately, you can say everything is my call,” York said. “So, if it comes down to it, if there was something I’m not comfortable with but football [side] was, I would ultimately make that decision.”