Jets called Browns for top pick, but not Giants

Getty Images

When the Jets were looking to move up from the sixth spot in the draft, they called the Browns about the top spot, before settling on the Colts and the third overall choice.

They did not, however, called their roommates in MetLife Stadium who own the second pick.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan indicated that the value at three wasn’t different than the value at two.

“We feel very good about what may potentially be there at three for us with the players at all the positions we’ve evaluated,” Maccagnan said. “We feel pretty good about it. We feel it’s in a good spot. We feel a little bit that we can kind of control our own destiny a little bit. We feel pretty good about where we are. We feel it’s a good spot to be in.”

For that to be true, it follows that they’re comfortable with the three top quarterbacks in the draft, and have them stacked on their board in close proximity.

So if Sam Darnold goes in the top two, there are at least two other guys they’d feel comfortable pairing with Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater for the future.

Whether those other two are Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, or Baker Mayfield remains unknown. But coach Todd Bowles said earlier this week there were six or seven choices they wee comfortable with. He’s obviously speaking in generalities, otherwise they wouldn’t have given three second-round picks to go from six to three (unless they’re just a disjointed mess).