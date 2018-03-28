Jets re-sign Jonotthan Harrison, host Neville Hewitt

Getty Images

The Jets are bringing back one of the reserves on their offensive line, but they’ll need to find a new long snapper.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the team has re-signed Jonotthan Harrison on a one-year deal. Harrison spent three years with the Colts before joining the Jets last season and making one start at center in his eight appearances.

Wesley Johnson was the starter at center for the rest of the season, but remains a free agent. Free agent addition Spencer Long is his likely replacement with Harrison remaining in a backup role.

While Harrison is returning on the offensive line, the team is still looking into potential additions to the defense. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports linebacker Neville Hewitt was in for a visit. Hewitt played every game for the Dolphins in 2015 and 2016, but saw action in just six games last season.