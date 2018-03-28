John Lynch: 49ers fans didn’t like Richard Sherman, will love him now

Getty Images

There was a time, not long ago, when Richard Sherman might have been the most-hated player among 49ers fans. But that time is now over.

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch said on PFT Live that while 49ers fans may have hated Sherman when he was the star cornerback on the rival Seahawks, he fully expects San Francisco to embrace Sherman now that he’s on their side.

“There’s a lot of Niners fans that didn’t know what to think because they’ve really not liked Richard Sherman,” he said. “My message to them is, I think you’ll love him now.”

Lynch is right about that: As Jerry Seinfeld said, You’re actually rooting for the clothes, when you get right down to it. You are standing and cheering and yelling for your clothes to beat the clothes from another city. San Francisco fans booed Sherman because he was wearing Seattle’s clothes. They won’t boo him anymore.