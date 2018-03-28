Lions sign Levine Toilolo to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Lions have agreed to terms with free agent tight end Levine Toilolo on a one-year deal, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Toilolo spent the past five seasons with the Falcons after they made him a fourth-round choice. Atlanta cut him to save $3.5 million against their salary cap in 2018.

The Lions were desperate for help at the position after losing Eric Ebron and Darren Fells. They added Luke Willson last week, and now Toilolo fills the need for a blocking tight end.

He made only 12 receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown last season and has 74 catches for 723 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

Ebron had 53 catches last season, and Detroit’s current tight ends have a combined 31 receptions.