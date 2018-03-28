Mark Sanchez “a possibility” as backup QB for Seahawks

Getty Images

Russell Wilson is currently the only quarterback under contract with the Seattle Seahawks following the release of Trevone Boykin on Tuesday.

Austin Davis, who served as Wilson’s backup last season, remains a free agent as well.

Seattle will need someone to serve in a reserve role to Wilson this season and a name with plenty of connections to Seattle’s coaching staff has come to the surface.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Mark Sanchez is “a possibility” being explored for the job.

Sanchez played for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll for a notable three, but not four, years at USC. He also had the most successful run of his career with the New York Jets under new Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. The Jets made the AFC Championship game twice with Sanchez at quarterback and Schottenheimer calling plays.

Carroll and Sanchez have long since patched up any hurt feelings over Carroll’s comments about Sanchez leaving USC with a year of eligibility remaining as well.

Given Sanchez’s experience with Schottenheimer, he would make sense for Seattle to bring in to serve in a backup capacity.

Sanchez spent last season with the Chicago Bears, but did not appear in a game.