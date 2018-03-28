NFL: New catch rule was not used in Super Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on March 28, 2018, 12:14 PM EDT
The NFL adopted a new catch rule at this week’s league meetings, but the league’s head of officiating Al Riveron said on Wednesday that the rule was not used to rule on a touchdown catch by Eagles running back Corey Clement in Super Bowl LII.

Sal Paolantonio of ESPN said earlier this week that it was “clear” after talking to Riveron that the league used the new criteria to rule on Clement’s catch and said they were “basically legislating on the fly” during the game. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked if that was the case during a Wednesday press conference and called Riveron to the podium to give an answer.

Riveron said that the new standard for a catch, which allows for some ball movement while completing the play, was not in effect while reviewing Clement’s touchdown. Riveron said the ball did move, but that there was not “indisputable” evidence that the running back lost control of the ball at any point.

Riveron was later asked if the replay standard for a catch used in the regular season changed for the postseason and said that there was also no change on that front.

The new catch rule, which passed unanimously, calls for a player to have control, two feet or another body part down, and make a football move — a third step or reaching the ball toward the line to gain — or have the ball long enough to make a move in order to be a completed pass.

  1. Wrong question. The right one is: Did the application of the replay review standard change between the Regular Season and Super Bowl? The answer to that is yes, and it did affect the game.

  2. That was probably the dumbest report ESPN has ever thrown out there. Just because the officials didn’t make a horrible call by overturning what was clearly a catch, we have to assume something untoward was going on?

  6. Ha! It might not have changed the outcome of the game but those 14 points (not just Clement’s TD btw) surely affected football pool payouts from coast to coast. Just the bozos at 345 doing whatever the hell they want without oversight.

  7. Patriots fans, still looking for any excuse as to why they lost, likely grasped at the story and said, “SEE?” However those same fans continuously decry ESPN reporting (as I do, it isn’t very accurate), especially when it suggests there is discord in New England. Can’t have it both ways.

    I don’t think the new rule was used in the game. I watched it. It was called fair for once. No excuses.

  8. TruFBFan says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Patriots fans, still looking for any excuse as to why they lost, likely grasped at the story and said, “SEE?”
    I’m a Pats fan. Sorry to disappoint you but I’m not looking for any excuses for the loss because I already know the reason for Philly’s win, they made fewer mistakes.

