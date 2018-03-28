Owners hear presentation on gambling

Getty Images

Because they’re terrified of its possibilities, the NFL and owners are always hesitant to make public any mention of gambling.

But they also realize there’s potentially money to be made there.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, owners were given a presentation yesterday of the findings of a “previously secret study on gambling and the patterns of behavior associated with it.”

Such reports are secret largely because the mere mention of the word makes commissioner Roger Goodell either clam up or spasmodically say the phrase “integrity of the game.”

But owners heard an update on the technology available so owners were up to speed when it is legalized.

Albert Breer of SI.com added that representatives of the Buccaneers and Rams spoke to the group, since sports gambling is common in the English soccer league where their also own teams (Manchester United and Arsenal). He also spoke to Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, who said gambling could be a factor in helping the league grow into places like China.

It’s a touchy subject because the league fears the possibility of abuse, from the producers as well as the consumers of football. But the league has never been one to ignore a potentially significant revenue stream, which is why meetings such as the one yesterday are interesting for their inevitability.