Pete Carroll takes Richard Sherman critiques with “grain of salt”

After being released by the Seahawks and signing with the 49ers, cornerback Richard Sherman said that he thinks Seattle “kind of lost their way a little bit” when it came to evaluating players who would help the team.

Sherman also said that head coach Pete Carroll’s “philosophy is more built for college” because the constant change of players means that the messages, stories and anecdotes coming from the coach never get as stale as Sherman suggested they became with veteran Seahawks players. On Tuesday, Carroll responded to questions about Sherman’s comments with a shrug.

“So what else is new?’’ Carroll said, via the Seattle Times. “Sherm has been saying stuff his whole career, so this is nothing different. I’ve been through so much of what he has said, I take it all with a grain of salt. He’s just battling. He’s just trying to figure it out.”

There’s no denying that the Seahawks have shaken things up this offseason, though, and Carroll made a college analogy of his own while discussing those changes. Carroll said “it feels like a graduating class has come through” with players like Sherman and Michael Bennett leaving and doubts about Kam Chancellor and Cliff Avril playing again.

How the Seahawks replace them and how they fare in the standings will serve as the ultimate answer to Sherman’s feelings about the team’s talent evaluation.