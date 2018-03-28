Report: Giants asked for two first-round picks for Odell Beckham

Getty Images

Giants co-owner John Mara said on Tuesday that the Giants are not “shopping” wide receiver Odell Beckham, but said he can’t stop teams from calling about a trade and said there was no “100 percent guarantee” that Beckham will remain on the team.

Wednesday brings a report about what the Giants have told any teams that have inquired about acquiring the wide receiver. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants have asked for “at least” two first-round picks in return for Beckham in any trade.

That’s a high price tag for any player and would fit Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman’s comment that you don’t “quit on talent,” although Josh Norman and Steve Smith might dispute how strictly Gettleman sticks to that mantra.

The price tag is especially high for a player coming off a season-ending ankle injury who is heading into the final year of his contract. That doesn’t mean that one of the other 31 teams in the league won’t be willing to pay it, but it would seem to make a trade unlikely.