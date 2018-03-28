Report: Jets sign Neville Hewitt to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Jets signed free agent linebacker Neville Hewitt to a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Hewitt, 24, spent the past three seasons in Miami after signing as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in six games last season, played 11 snaps on defense and 115 on special teams.

The Dolphins had him on the practice squad until October 9 when they activated him to the team’s active roster.

In his career, Hewitt has played 38 games with seven starts, making 89 tackles.

The Jets previously signed linebackers Avery Williamson and Kevin Pierre-Louis.