Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman is signing his tender today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The second-round tender carries a value of $2.914 million for the 2018 season.

The Seahawks acquired Coleman from the Patriots in a trade before the start of last season. He intercepted two passes last season and returned both for touchdowns.

Coleman won Seattle’s nickel job last season, recording 42 tackles, 1.5 sacks and nine passes defensed. He started five games.