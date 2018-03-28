Report: Police find surveillance video in Trevone Boykin’s home

Getty Images

Former Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin insisted in a statement Tuesday his girlfriend’s allegations of domestic violence were “false.” But detectives in Mansfield, Texas, found surveillance video in Boykin’s home that showed “what appeared to be an assault that occurred inside the residence,” a police news release said, via WFAA.

Police arrested Boykin at his home Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years, per WFAA.

Shabrika Bailey told WFAA this week that Boykin’s alleged assault left her with a broken jaw swollen and wired shut.

The Seahawks cut Boykin on Tuesday, and he went unclaimed on waivers.