Report: Randy Gregory ready to apply for reinstatement

Posted by Charean Williams on March 28, 2018, 6:08 PM EDT
Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is close to applying for reinstatement, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gregory, 25, has not played in the NFL since Week 17 of the 2016 season. The NFL banned him for repeated violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

He has adhered to the program, according to Moore, but Gregory still must meet with Roger Goodell to petition for his reinstatement.

In 14 games over two seasons, the former second-round pick has one sack and 20 tackles.

7 responses to “Report: Randy Gregory ready to apply for reinstatement

  2. WR has gotten the Diva label from the early 00’s and late 90’s but it’s time for the talented yet troubled pass rusher to take the mantel. How many of these guys will the league go through?

  4. flviking says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:20 pm
    .07 sacks per game, 1.4 tackles per game. Sign him to a huge contract Jerr.

    ———————-
    I think if he gets reinstated his Cowboys contract goes back in effect with whatever time it had on it when he got suspended.

  5. minnesotablizzard says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:29 pm
    WR has gotten the Diva label from the early 00’s and late 90’s but it’s time for the talented yet troubled pass rusher to take the mantel. How many of these guys will the league go through?
    —————————–

    Good point, but Beckham is working hard to keep the title for WR.

  6. 49erfan44 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:35 pm
    New Aldon

    —————————
    According to the article he has cleaned up his act and complied with everything he was required to do along those lines. So very different from Aldon. Back when he got suspended I was one of the guys saying to throw the book at him. But now that he has followed that book he deserves a chance to see if he can fly right now. If he blows it he blows it, but he did take the steps to earn it.

