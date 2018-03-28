Report: Randy Gregory ready to apply for reinstatement

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is close to applying for reinstatement, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gregory, 25, has not played in the NFL since Week 17 of the 2016 season. The NFL banned him for repeated violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

He has adhered to the program, according to Moore, but Gregory still must meet with Roger Goodell to petition for his reinstatement.

In 14 games over two seasons, the former second-round pick has one sack and 20 tackles.