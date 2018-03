Getty Images

The Lions are hosting offensive lineman Wesley Johnson, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Johnson, 27, has played 41 games with 24 starts.

The Steelers made him a fifth-round pick in 2014, but Pittsburgh waived him October 11 of his rookie season. The Jets claimed Johnson off waivers.

All of Johnson’s starts are at center, though he also can play guard.

The Lions’ center from last season, Travis Swanson, remains unsigned after starting 11 games in 2017.