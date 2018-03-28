Report: Ziggy Ansah not signing franchise tender anytime soon but likely will before camp

Getty Images

Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah has no immediate plans to sign his franchise tender, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

But Ansah, who currently is in Ghana, is expected to sign it before training camp.

“I hope he does,” Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said. “I mean, it’s something he never gave us any inclination that he wasn’t going to when we talked to him.”

The sides aren’t close on a long-term deal, but Ansah apparently expects to play on the one-year, $17.143 million tag, per Birkett. The fact that the Lions have a new coaching staff combined with Ansah’s injury history are factors the team surely is considering as it discusses a long-term deal.

Ansah had a team-high 12 sacks last season after making only two in 2016.

“We’re going to try to do whatever we can to put him in the best position to make some plays,” new coach Matt Patricia said. “And he has a great skill set that he’s obviously demonstrated, especially on the edge. So that’d probably be the best place to start with him, out there. I think all those things as we get going into it, he’s extremely long, very powerful, strong, has a great get-off, good hustle or pursuit to the ball. He plays very aggressively from that standpoint. So those a great starting points. You can do a lot of different things.”