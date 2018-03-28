Richard Sherman, Jed York had to unblock each other on Twitter

Getty Images

The 49ers were thrilled to sign Richard Sherman, and the cornerback was thrilled to play in San Francisco.

But 49ers CEO Jed York and Sherman didn’t become BFFs until two weeks ago.

“We had to unblock each other on Twitter,” York said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

York wouldn’t reveal what social media interaction led to the mutual blockings.

“There’s just a level of competition and that competitive spirit,” York said. “I’m happy to be fighting alongside him. But there was definitely a rivalry.

“At the end of the day, football is a business, but you have to figure out can you work with people who have different perspectives and difference histories. And with Richard, he’s going to come in and be the consummate pro.”

Sherman negotiated his own contract in his dealings with the 49ers, with his signing coming two days after Seattle released him.