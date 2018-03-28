Richard Sherman, Josh Norman blast new “lowering helmet” rule

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 28, 2018, 2:01 PM EDT
Getty Images

Two of the NFL’s highest-profile cornerbacks are wondering how they’re supposed to make a tackle without lowering their helmets to initiate contact.

After the NFL passed a new rule making it a 15-yard penalty to lower a helmet into an opponent, Washington cornerback Josh Norman and San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman both expressed frustration that such a rule could pass without the players understanding how it’s supposed to work.

It’s ridiculous,” Sherman told USA Today. “Like telling a driver if you touch the lane lines, you’re getting a ticket. [It’s] gonna lead to more lower-extremity injuries.”

Norman agreed.

“I don’t know how you’re going to play the game,” he said. “If your helmet comes in contact? How are you going to avoid that if you’re in the trenches and hit a running back, facemask to facemask and accidentally graze the helmet? It’s obviously going to happen. So, I don’t know even what that definition looks like.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell promised today that the league will spend the coming months educating players on how the new rule will be enforced. The league has a lot of work to do, as players are currently in the dark about this new rule that is supposed to protect them from injuries.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “Richard Sherman, Josh Norman blast new “lowering helmet” rule

  2. Two hand touch…. and must remain fully upright… or they could just stop wearing helmets… then you wouldn’t be lowering it.

  4. I’ts human physiology to lower your head aka tense/compact your neck, shoulder and back to brace for an impact. I’m not sure how the NFL expects to combat human nature. There is an obvious difference between bracing for a hit and targeting. This is just silly.

  5. stupid case of putting the cart before the horse….

    I get leading with the helmet to the head rule…but face mask to chest, face mask to the back or shoulder is how you tackle… can’t see how you can’t tackle with out putting a helmet to the numbers …as I was taught as a kid…..

  6. me thinks there’s something behind this new rule we don’t and may never know about. money, insurance, proposed lawsuits….something.

    hope it doesn’t ruin the game we all love.

  9. rideforjesus says:

    I get leading with the helmet to the head rule…but face mask to chest, face mask to the back or shoulder is how you tackle… can’t see how you can’t tackle with out putting a helmet to the numbers …as I was taught as a kid…..
    ————————————-
    You were poorly coached as a kid and your bad coaches are part of the problem.

    You do not tackle face mask to chest, that’s awful technique at any level.

    A good form tackle is driving the shoulder into the midsection/hips/thighs, wrapping up and taking to the ground.

    It’s not only safe, it’s the most efficient way to quickly take down the ball carrier.

  11. NEWSFLASH: Lower leg injuries are not going to put the NFL out of business. Concussions just might.

    And, this is what I hated when I play football. Dirty players use their helmets as weapons not protection! They spear you with them.

    They don’t wrap and tackle like men. They use their helmets to cause injury like cowards! You ever take a helmet to the head or even lower back? It stings like hell! Get back to proper tackling techniques and football as we know it just might survive!

  12. And not to be flip or cavalier but I think the deal is this in 2018 – you play football you know what you’re risking. The upside is obvious, playing a game as a job, enough money to live on, maybe for a lifetime, maybe some fame, some glory etc. The downside you may not know your name and what planet you’re on by the age of 35.

    It’s a deal with the devil but hey…some of the cats would at best be be insurance salesmen and at worst sweeping the floor at McDonalds. I think it should be up to them what they want to do.

  13. Most NFL referees already struggle mightily trying to get even the simple calls right…another subjective rule just opens the door for more mistakes and more second guessing…obviously they did not think this one through…

  14. The NFL’s ride of success is coming to an end. Goodell is more concerned with liability and legal issues.

    Pro Football as we know is slowly disintegrating.

  15. It’ll have to be changed 6-10 more times before it reaches it’s final state of illegibility.

  16. It is a good rule. I’m sick of seeing guys like Burfict and Sendejo launch themselves head first to make a tackle. I get that it’s the way they’ve been taught since they were kids, it’s time to change the way they’re taught. Launching head first is dangerous for the tackler (Ryan Shazier) and for the tackled (Davante Adams). You can hit just as hard leading with your shoulder. Look at the Malcolm Jenkins hit on Cooks in the Super Bowl.

  19. The Seahawks put together a pretty good informative video a few years back on head-up tackling. Maybe Sherman could watch that video? After all, he was…. on the team that made the video.

  20. Sherm – go tell your thoughts to the guys on the other side of the line who sued the NFL for concussions. The NFLPA is whack. They have to get on the same page. This rule is to prevent head injuries which the NFLPA wants to do. Now these clowns cry about it? Cmon man. You cant have it both ways NFLPA – talk to your guys.

  22. It’s crazy how many of you so called football fans have no idea what form tackling looks like.

    Your head/helmet should never even touch the ball carrier if your tackling correctly. You tackle with your shoulder and your helmet should always be off to the side depending on what shoulder you’re tackling with.

    Watch a rugby game if need a refresher on how to tackle correctly.

  24. alleycat702 says:

    March 28, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    I wonder how many of these people who want to enforce this rule actually played football?

    ——————————–

    Exactly. A bunch of touch-feely lawyers.

  25. Everyone run upright like the sausage races in Milwaukee and means of ‘tackling’ consists of grab and pull to the ground. Imagine those training camp drills.

  27. the minimum salary for an NFL player in 2018 is 480000 over a sixteen game season… thats over 280000 per week in a 17 week season. By the time any player makes it to the pro’s they are at the very minimum 19 years old and understand that there are very real life threatening risks associated with playing participating in this sport. I have ZERO pity for them when soldiers get paid not much more than the nfl players weekly salary over the course of a year to go die for our country.

  29. oops… ” thats over 280000 per week in a 17 week season”… too many zero’s… 28000

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!