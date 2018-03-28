Saints sign Benjamin Watson

Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton said this week that adding a tight end was a “must” for the team this offseason and the Saints got one on Wednesday.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Benjamin Watson has agreed to a one-year deal. It will be Watson’s second stint in New Orleans as he played for the Saints from 2013-2015.

Watson wasn’t the only former Saint that the team showed interest in bringing back this offseason. They pursued Jimmy Graham before Graham agreed to a three-year deal with the Packers early in free agency.

Watson had 61 catches for 522 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games with the Ravens last season. He joins Coby Fleener, Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui on the tight end depth chart in New Orleans.