Sanchez could be Seahawks’ backup quarterback plan, though cries begin for Kaepernick

Getty Images

It wasn’t long after the Seahawks cut Trevone Boykin on Tuesday that speculation began about the possibility of Colin Kaepernick becoming the team’s backup quarterback.

The Seahawks hosted Kaepernick last spring, the only free agent visit the former 49ers quarterback has had the past 14 months. Kaepernick, 30, did not play last season.

But it sounds more likely the Seahawks could sign Mark Sanchez. Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports the team has interest in the former first-round pick.

Sanchez, 31, spent last season with the Bears. He has spent time with five teams in the past five seasons, including the Broncos in the 2016 preseason.

Russell Wilson currently is the only quarterback on the Seahawks’ roster. Austin Davis, who was on the team’s roster last season, remains unsigned.