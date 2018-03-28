Seahawks host Kenneth Acker

Getty Images

The Seahawks are hosting free agent cornerback Kenneth Acker, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Acker, 26, spent his first two seasons in San Francisco after the 49ers made him a sixth-round pick in 2014. The Chiefs traded a 2018 seventh-round pick for Acker in 2016.

He spent the past two seasons in Kansas City.

Acker made 23 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in 16 games last season. For his career, Acker has four interceptions, 12 pass breakups and 98 tackles.

The Seahawks will have a new-look secondary for next season, with Richard Sherman‘s departure the biggest change to the back end of the defense.