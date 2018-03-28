Steelers would like to find a Young/ Rodgers to Ben’s Montana/Favre

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 28, 2018, 7:29 AM EDT
Ben Roethlisberger is still the Steelers’ franchise quarterback, but they might be in the market to draft his successor.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said on PFT Live that the Steelers would love to have Roethlisberger on the team for years to come, but they’d also like to acquire the heir apparent in advance, the way the 49ers did when they went from Joe Montana to Steve Young, and the way the Packers did when they went from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers.

“You want to give Ben the best opportunity to win a Super Bowl while he still can,” Colbert said. “You also want to recognize that great franchises that go from generation to generation and still are successful, they usually pass it on because of great quarterbacks. San Francisco from Montana to Steve Young, Green Bay from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers. You’d like to be able to do that.”

Colbert noted that the Steelers are unlikely to draft one of the elite prospects, however, simply because as long as they have Roethlisberger they’re probably not going to have a Top 5 pick.

“At some point you may draft a quarterback higher but as long as you’ve got Ben Roethlisberger playing for you, you’re hopefully not going to be able to get a guy that high,” he said.

So the Steelers aren’t in the market for a Sam Darnold or a Josh Allen. But they might be in the market for a quarterback who can replace Roethlisberger, even if it’s not a quarterback who can replace Roethlisberger immediately.

8 responses to “Steelers would like to find a Young/ Rodgers to Ben’s Montana/Favre

  1. No chance do they take a qb in this draft. Too much of a Super Bowl contender, but with obvious needs on defense, to take a qb, especially after Ben has said he wants to play 3 more years.

  3. maddog111 says:

    March 28, 2018 at 7:34 am

  6. It doesn’t make any sense to me to talk about needing a top 5 pick to acquire a QB like Young or Rodgers. Rodgers was the 24th overall pick, and the 49ers traded a 2nd and a 4th round pick to Tampa Bay for Steve Young. Young was 3-16 with the Bucs. Even Big Ben went #11 in the draft. Heck, Montana was a 3rd rounder, and Favre went in the 2nd round. So forgive me if I’m scratching my head a little, trying to make sense of this article. It wouldn’t surprise me if Mason Rudolph ends up being the best QB from this class, and he’ll probably be on the board when the Steelers pick. If not, there could be a guy who, like Brady and Montana, isn’t the workout warrior teams are looking for. That could be Washington State’s Luke Falk, and he’ll probably be there in the 3rd round. He looks just like Brady. Brady would get laughed out of the combine for a weak bench press or slow 40 yard dash. These scouts aren’t all rocket scientists, you know.

  7. Every team is looking for the next Young/ Rodgers ……. No matter who the QB is now … If you’re not looking your not prepared for injury or retirements

    Alternative scenario to drafting a successor before Roethlisberger retires is to use Jones as a stop-gap for a season or so after Roethlisberger retires. Might be the best option if they don’t already have someone else lined up before Roetlisberger leaves and/or to allow a grace period for a successor to ramp up. Jones has looked well enough in limited action (far better than how he looked earlier in his career), and has to know the offense in and out at this point. Obviously better to draft someone before Roethlisberger’s gone, but unless they’re willing to trade up one year (which Colbert rarely does), pretty unlikely they get a top #10 pick with the current roster.

